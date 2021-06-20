Canelo Álvarez buys a painting that he painted young to pay for his studies

SONORA.

Nicole is a 17-year-old self-taught painter who is listed on social media as nicki__arte. This week it went viral when it caught the attention of the Mexican champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who agreed to buy her a painting, with her very realistic image, so that the adolescent could fulfill her dream of studying arts in Mexico City.

It all started one morning when the young woman from Hermosillo made a poster and decided to go out to show her paintings in order to earn the money she needs to finance your study trip to the country’s capital.

I sketched Canelo in a small notebook and put a background on him so that he would draw attention, as he is a great Mexican champion, he decided to put the flag representing our country; I started painting because, thank God, I have a lot of imagination and I like to imagine what I want to paint, little by little I developed that ability ”, assured @nicki__arte.

It began painting shortly before the pandemic to buy the necessary materials. Se spends every peso of his Benito Juárez scholarship on brushes, paints, canvases, and other utensils.

I take money to go to study in Mexico City, I stopped at Colosio Boulevard at three in the morning I decided, I made the poster by myself without saying anything to my family, the next day I told my mother that I was going to the street, she said no, what how ?, but I said yes, super sure, I told my brother to help me take the photo and at the time I had many responses, comments, likes and shares, I could not believe, I thought that only my family and friends were going to support me, but no, “he added.

Nicole’s story reached the “Canelo” Álvarez who agreed to buy the work, making an important offer that will allow the young artist from Hermosillo to pay for her studies at an art school in Mexico City.