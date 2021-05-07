Canelo Álvarez and his particular investment

Canelo Álvarez, Mexican boxer, the best boxer in the world without weight, revealed in an interview with Graham Bensinger that for each quarter, due to his investments, earns approximately five million dollarsTherefore, he plans to invest all that money in at least 90 service stations throughout Mexico to increase his collection. “I am about to open between 90 and 100 gas stations here in Mexico that will be called ‘Canelo Energy’. When you go to load fuel, that everything is from Canelo, that is my biggest challenge ”, he confided.

Canelo Álvarez at a press conference prior to the match against Billy Joe Saunders, Bello / Getty Images / AFP

At the age of 30, the Mexican thinks about his future while in sports, where he is already more mature, his objective is achieve all titles in the Super Middleweight category. Anyway, he assured that if he wanted to, he could stop boxing right now for the amount of money he receives but he is happy with what he does: “I want to be a billionaire in business. I did not study, I come from very low but I like to learn, I like to know many things. I could retire and now I could live in peace, but I like what I do, boxing is my life, until I can, I will continue here. I have always wanted boxing to be nothing more than a pleasure, something that I love, not doing it for money, “he said.

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders ,. (AP Photo / LM Otero)

When asked about how he handles his money regarding his investments, he stated: “I don’t like risking all the money, you have to be smart and put money at risk and say ‘this is risk and whatever happens I don’t have it.’ When you risk something, you risk to win. You risk a lot to win a lot “. In addition, he admitted that when he retires, he does not see himself working in the boxing industry, since he likes to watch boxing a lot but he is not born to be a promoter or commentator.

The boxer, so far in his career, He has a record of 55 wins, 37 by knockout, with one loss and a pair of draws. In recent years he has improved his defense, maintained his punch and became patient, which has allowed him to be a world champion in four different divisions, super welterweight, middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight. His improvement was due to his great dedication in each training session, which helped Eddy Reynoso, his coach, to get the best of him to be able to show it up in the ring.

Canelo Álvarez with his coach Eddy Reynoso ship. (AP Photo / LM Otero)

