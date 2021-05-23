“Canelo” Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez say “yes” to a luxurious wedding in the cathedral of Guadalajara – El Sol de México

The Guadalajara Cathedral, one of the most representative icons of the city, was the ideal setting for the religious wedding of the boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez.

From an early hour, thousands of fans of the world boxing champion arrived at the church located in the heart of the capital, who cheered Saúl when he arrived after 7:00 p.m. in a Rolls Royce, from which he got out accompanied by his mother in a sheath. in an elegant bottle green dress.

Minutes later Fernandez Gómez arrived, who got out of a Mercedes Benz truck covered with a cape that covered her dress to avoid capturing any detail of the design, since the wedding was sold to Hola! Magazine, which already gave an advance on its social networks of the Big event.

The mass was behind closed doors and only those with a list in hand could confirm that they were part of the special guests, including actor Jaime Camil and international singers J Balvin and Prince Royce, who have shared some on their Instagram stories. moments of the ceremony.

An hour later, the doors of the cathedral were opened for the departure of the new spouses and the bride’s dress that matched her pink bridal bouquet could be seen.

Fernanda Gómez’s dress was made by Elie Saab Haute Couture, which she accompanied with a headdress of rhinestones and crystals.

The great party is held at the San Agustín ranch, owned by Canelo Álvarez, which will be enlivened by the band El Recodo, Julión Álvarez, Maná, Pepe Aguilar and Los Ángeles Azules. luxurious link.

This is how the reception at the Canelo Álvarez ranch looks like where the big party for their wedding will be! 🙌🏻🎊👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻🥊📺 #VLA pic.twitter.com/vGPAJuThxm – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) May 23, 2021

What do you think of the beautiful decoration at Canelo’s wedding?

😱🎉💐

Tag that person who would fight with everyone to get the centerpiece! 🎉🤣📲 #VLA pic.twitter.com/0kugftrV65 – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) May 23, 2021

This is how Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez arrive at their big wedding party! 🎊🤵🏻👰🏻‍♀️🥊📺 #VLA pic.twitter.com/CIryKKiNuX – Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) May 23, 2021

|| With information from Viridiana Saavedra / El Occidental ||