‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez enjoy their honeymoon

After celebrating his spectacular wedding last weekend in Guadalajara , Jalisco, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and his now wife, Fernanda Gomez, they traveled to Europe to enjoy their honeymoon. Despite the restrictions of some European Union countries for visitors of certain nationalities, the married couple was able to travel to Croatia. Through their social networks, the newlyweds have realized how well they are having in that country, located in the eastern part of the European continent.

© CustomThe wedding for the civilian of ‘Canelo’ and Fernanda took place 15 days ago, while the wedding for the church was last weekend

On her Instagram profile, the model published a series of stories from her first days on her wedding trip, which they enjoy in an exclusive hotel located on the beautiful Croatian beaches on the shores of the Adriatic Sea. Although they did not specify the exact place where they were, it is known that it has paradisiacal beaches with crystalline waters on the islands of Brac, Hvar, Korkula or Mljet.

In her publications, Fernanda showed how they rested on the beach, in addition to enjoying a few glasses of champagne and a romantic meal in front of the sea, with candles and flowers and last but not least, with a musician included, who played for them the guitar. In the evening, the loving couple was delighted with a great fireworks display.

The wedding trip takes place after the two incredible ceremonies with which the couple celebrated their love in style. Two weeks ago, they said “yes, I accept” in Punta Mita, one of the most exclusive tourist areas in Mexico. The following week, ‘Canelo’ and his wife had one of the most luxurious weddings ever seen in the city of Guadalajara. The couple vowed eternal love in the city’s cathedral, and later they had a dreamy celebration enlivened by celebrities such as Maná, Los Ángeles Azules, Prince Royce and Banda El Recodo. Among the guests were celebrities such as J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer.