Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders crossed strong in the previous one

On Saturday there will be boxing in Texas. Canelo Alvarez will be measured against Billy Joe Saunders, and in the prelude to the fight sparks were already drawn. Both fighters passed the scale smoothly and are ready to step into the ring.

Canelo and Billy the day before the fight. Photo: AFP.

The Mexican put a weigh-in of 167.4 pounds (75.9 Kg), while the British established 167.8 pounds (76.1 Kg). The crossing by the title of the division of the supermedians It was hot from the previous one. They were face to face in front of 5,000 fans, which delivered the emotion to the environment.

WHEN IS THE FIGHT?

The combat will take place Starting at 10:00 p.m. (Argentine time) at the AT&T in Arlington, located in the aforementioned city of Texas. Those who are in the United States, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia will be able to observe the fight from 8:00 p.m., while for the rest of South America, it will be at the same time as our country.

The weigh-in was carried out with an audience of 5,000 people. Photo: AFP.

WHERE TO SEE THE FIGHT LIVE?

For Argentina and the rest of South America, the contest will only be transmitted through the DAZN app, which can be downloaded from any Android or IOS device. In addition, as usual, you will also be able to follow the minute by minute by Ole.

To download the app click here and we give you this video that helps you understand how you can do it.

THE RECORD OF CANELO ÁLVAREZ

The Mexican enters the imminent duel with 55 victories, two draws and one loss in a total record of 58 fights. In addition, it should be remembered that on February 27, Canelo faced and defeated the Turkish Avni Yildirim, thus retaining the title of the WBA Super Middleweight, The Ring and WBC.

Now, before a rival that has been on the lips of many for some time due to the great performances above the ring, Álvarez will try to get the second belt so far this year.

THE BILLY JOE SAUNDERS RECORD

Unlike his rival on duty, Billy Joe Saunders entered the ring fewer times and registers a personal record of 30 victories. In addition, a data for nothing less, does not have defeats or draws in its history.

The last precedent of the British? At the end of 2020, more precisely on December 4, when another Englishman, Martin Murray (Maravilla Martínez’s rival in 2013), was measured and defeated, by unanimous decision of the jury, after twelve rounds of pure blow. The victory against Murray allowed him to retain the WBO Super Middleweight title.

