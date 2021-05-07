Canelo Alvarez 167.4 vs. Billy Joe Saunders 167.8

(WBA / WBC / WBO super middleweight titles)

Elwin Soto 107.8 vs. Katsunari Takayama 107.6

(WBO light flyweight title)

Kieron Conway 154 vs. Souleymane Cissokho 153.6

Frank Sanchez 237.6 vs. Nagy Aguilera 238.2

Marc Castro 132.4 vs. Irving Macias Castillo 127.6

Keyshawn Davis 138 vs. Jose Antonio Meza 138

Christian Alan Gomez Duran 146.4 vs. Xavier Wilson 147.8

Kelvin Davis 143.8 vs. Jan Marsalek 140.4

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Developer: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

The super middleweight champion of the World Boxing Council, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the WBO champion, the British Billy Joe Saunders, will meet tomorrow in a unified duel, as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration in the United States.

The fight, which will be broadcast on DAZN and presented by Matchroom Boxing, will take place at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Canelo comes from defeating the Turkish Avni Yildirim in three rounds at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, while Saunders comes to this fight after defeating the also British Martin Murray by decision.

This Friday the official weigh-in of the evening took place. Canelo posted a weight of 167.4 pounds, while Saunders stopped the scale at 167.8 pounds.

The World Boxing Council will present the Mestizo belt to the winner of the fight as a trophy, to commemorate May 5.