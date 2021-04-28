Canelo already talks about Plant and his price, while Fury is ‘The Godfather’ of Saunders

They are the last three novelties that deserve immediate reaction in this changing world of professional boxing.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez made statements about his fight on May 8 against Billy Joe Saunders and incidentally made the day of his detractors, speaking about what many question him (Saunders included), “the management of his fight against him IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb Plant before facing WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Canelo was somewhat ahead of the negotiations and was concerned about the fee that Plant would demand to charge to place his belt in dispute. The consequence of that mistake by Canelo, I comment on the video.

(5:18) Another important novelty is the almost certain choice of the opponent for his next fight by Manny Pacquiao. It will be Mikey Garcia. It is something obvious, but it implies image and economic risks for the Filipino, something that I explain in the video.

(10:25) The other news is surprising. For all intents and purposes, Billy Joe Saunders appears to be estranged or directly at odds with his promoter: Eddie Hearn.

That is the only thing that justifies the download he saw on the networks by Tyson Fury and Saunders himself against Hearn for his total support for Canelo Álvarez. The consequence of that harsh scolding and what must be happening behind the scenes, is the third issue that I analyze in the video.