Canela Media appoints Germán Palomares Salinas as Country Manager in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Medium Cinnamon, a leading digital media company in the United States and led by Latin Americans, announced today the appointment of German Palomares Salinas as its Country Manager for Mexico and Vice President of Sales, who will be in charge of leading the expansion of Canela Media in the country, including its free streaming platform Canela.TV, which already ranks fourth in audience in the US Hispanic market. United.

Canela Media is an OTT that offers more than 20,000 hours of free content in Spanish, which includes soap operas, movies and cartoons, as well as 24 hour linear programming. It operates under the AVoD model (video on demand supported by advertising), a trend that evolves the space that allows access to people who do not want or cannot pay for a streaming subscription.

One month after its launch in the country, Canela.TV has about half a million users who use its entertainment platform. By the end of 2021, the platform expects to reach more than 2 million and by the first quarter of 2022 it expects to double this figure.

The incorporation of Germán to the team perfectly positions Canela.TV. His experience will strengthen our presence in Mexico and help us to operate with relevance in the market ”said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala saw the opportunity to create an OTT network dedicated to Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States. His company, Canela Media, launched a new TV streaming service in May with a wide range of programs in English and Spanish geared towards this segment. At the end of 2020, it closed a $ 3 million investment round led by BBG Ventures and Reinventure Capital and Mexico is the first step in its expansion.

German Palomares Salinas has dedicated his career to helping international organizations execute comprehensive expansion plans and growth strategies, with a special emphasis on Latin American markets. He joins Canela Media after leading Condé Nast’s digital revenue for Mexico and Latin America, where he was responsible for sales and its digital transformation.

According to Deloitte, after connecting to social networks, the most frequent activity during the pandemic was watching videos on streaming platforms and similar services. PwC in its report “Entertainment and Media Outlook 2020-2024”, estimated revenue in the Mexican market for 881 million dollars in 2020, an increase of 26 percent per year. Digital TV Research estimates that, in Latin America, by 2025 there will be more than 100 million users of this type of platform.

