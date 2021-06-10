Canek, the Mexican boy who needs a drug that costs $ 2 million to live



The minor is connected to an artificial respirator.

Canek Juventino Zambrano Salinas, 1 year old, needs a drug with a market value of $ 2 million dollars, to extend his life, after it was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA type 1).

Also known as SMA1, the former is a rare genetic disease that attacks the body’s motor cells and weakens them to affect organs such as the lungs and the heart.

Two-year life expectancy

Spinal muscular atrophy strikes 1 in every 10,000 babies. In Canek’s case, if the required treatment is not provided as soon as possible, his life expectancy is two years.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) damages and kills motor neurons, a type of nerve cell in the spinal cord and lower brain that controls movement of the arms, legs, face, chest, throat, and tongue.

“As motor neurons die, muscles begin to weaken and atrophy (wear out). Muscle damage worsens over time and can affect speech, walking, swallowing and breathing, ”says an entry in Medline Plus.

The little one stays in bed and connected to a breathing machine at his home, in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.

“We don’t want to waste time. My boy goes against the clock, and with each passing day it grows weaker. So, life expectancy is not more than two years ”, explained Father Juventino Zambrano Maravilla in an interview with the Primer Impacto program.

Canek had trouble breathing shortly after he was born

Although at the time of his birth the baby was not diagnosed with any disease; shortly after, began to show signs of trouble breathing.

“He had a lot of difficulty (breathing), his chest and belly sank a lot. So they had to intubate him about 15 days after he entered the hospital, and four days later they had a tracheostomy and that’s when they told us that I couldn’t breathe because of it, that I was going to use a device, “said the mother of the small, Itzel Amalia Salinas Moreno.

“We made requests to some government agencies here in our city and we even made a request to our health center, and everywhere they were not denied,” the woman added.

Zolgensma costs more than $ 2 million dollars

A single dose medication would be the alternative to counteract the effects of the disease.

Zolgensma is a treatment that seeks to repair genes so that they are capable of producing proteins in normal amounts so that the body sends signals for bodily mobility.

The problem is that Novartis’s Zolgensma is known as the most expensive drug in the world. His administration is estimated at $ 2.1 million.

The BBC chain reported in an article, in August 2019, that Novartis works with government authorities and health insurance companies to get coverage for the drug and that the remaining payment is made in installments.

The company also argues that the $ 2.1 million that must be paid to apply the medicine intravenously once in a lifetime is below what it would cost to treat a child for years with other drugs.

GoFundMe account seeks to collect funds for Canek’s medical treatment

For Canek’s father, the possibility of obtaining the drug is hopeful news in the midst of so much uncertainty.

“A hope because first they told us that there is nothing to do for him, it will not last more than two years, even less, better to have a better lifestyle, better go to the psychiatrist,” recalled the Mexican.

The boy’s family set up a fundraising campaign last April on GoFundMe to pay for the medical treatment and try to get the funds for the medicine.