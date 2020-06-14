By biting this species, dogs could experience seizures, loss of coordination, and even suffer cardiac arrest that ends their lives.

UNITED STATES.- A new danger seems to haunt the Americans and that is the sudden appearance of cane toads better known as ‘giant toads’ has caused concern in the inhabitants of southern Florida.

This new plague has appeared due to the heavy rains that the entity has suffered in recent weeks, which has caused these animals to begin to abandon their burrows.

It should be noted that cane toads they do not represent a real danger for humans, however, for pets the same cannot be said as they could be fatal if they come into contact with them.

Also called Rhinella Marina they have triangular glands behind their eyes that produce a white toxin, that is, if a pet bites the cane toads could present seizures, loss of coordination and in the worst case, cardiac arrest that ends your life.

For his part, William Kern, professor at the University of Florida He indicated that the inhabitants should get used to seeing them more frequently than before, since the presence of water will increase their appearances close to civilization.