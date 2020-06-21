Although Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have continued to dominate marketing actions in the entertainment industry, clearly film producers want to regain the ground they gave up in the pandemic months. Now it is more and more frequent that we see a teaser, trailer, TV spot or preview for a movie that seeks to position itself in the minds of audiences.

An example of this is what MGM, Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions did this week, since Nia DaCosta, director of the Candyman revival by creating an animated trailer that does not touch a single scene of the film scheduled for release this September year.

In all cases, the idea is to connect with audiences, generate expectations and emotions in them, which is why trailers, teasers and TV spots are still key to this.

So, as the entertainment industry does not rest, we keep active the tradition of making a compilation of what we do every week on some promotions or advances that were shared through various channels such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter and, if not you have seen, you should not miss them:

Movie / Series: Hanna

Director / Creators: David Farr

Production Company: Amazon Studios, NBC Universal International, Tomorrow Studios, Working Title Television

Movie / Series: Candyman

Director / Creators: Nia DaCosta

Production Company: MGM, Universal Pictures, Monkeypaw Productions

CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been. pic.twitter.com/MEwwr8umdI – Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) June 17, 2020

Movie / Series: Warrior Nun

Director / Creators: Simon Barry

Production Company: A Film Location Company, Reality Distortion Field, Netflix

Movie / Series: The Nest

Director / Creators: Nicole Taylor, Simen Alsvik, Andy De Emmony

Production Company: Studio Lambert, IFC Films, BBC One

Movie / Series: Train to Busan: Peninsula

Director / Creators: Sang-ho Yeon

Production Company: Movic Comics, Next Entertainment World, RedPeter Film

Movie / Series: The Pack

Director / Creators: Lucía Puenzo

Production Company: Fabula, Fremantle, Amazon Prime Video

Movie / Series: Cursed

Director / Creators: Frank Miller, Tom Wheeler

Production Company: Netflix

