Candle | Olympic Games: World champions set course for the Olympic podium

Updated 07/19/2021 – 07:38

The first time that Silvia Mas and Paula Barcel competed in Enhosima they did it together in a 470 youth championship. Even then they liked that unpredictable regatta course and in which they will seek, this time separately, their first Olympic medal. The Catalan and the Mallorcan separated their paths in January 2017 because Barcel wanted to “give a little push” to his medical career (he was in the second year).

A year and a half later, an opportunity appeared that he could not refuse. Berta Betanzos, the 49er crew member of Olympic champion Tmara Echegoyen, was retiring and they were looking for her replacement. The handicap was that Echegoyen was in the middle of the Volvo Ocean Race “Around the World with stopovers” and just stopped by Santander to choose a new adventure companion.

Santiago Lpez Vzquez, the current RFEV Olympic Preparation Director, together with Berta Betanzos they did the casting between Paula and another sailor.

The ‘Got Talent’ of the 49er FX

“We called it the ‘Got Talent’ of sailing,” the Mallorcan woman remembers laughing. “I came from Auckland, I tried at two o’clock and in the end Paula gathered the characteristics and we got together to sail and do an Olympic cycle exprs. It would not have been possible if they had not been training with her in my absence,” adds Echegoyen. Exprs because they had very little time ahead of them to achieve the Olympic qualification together and just two years to reach Tokyo with podium options.

Paula Barcel and Tmara Echegoyen.MARA MUIA / RFEV

“Our opponents had a lot of advantage over us, so when they rested we had to work,” recalls the Galician. And as a result of that tireless spirit of both and of the sacrifices, in February 2020, just before the pandemic, they proclaimed 49er FX world champions. “We have achieved results in record time thanks to the work of many people,” adds Echegoyen, an expert in reinventing herself and He faces his third Games, the second in this class.

Our adversaries were far ahead of us, so when they rested we had to work Tmara Echegoyen, patron of 49er FX

“Our goal is an Olympic medal”acknowledges Barcel, who remembers how when she was little she saw the Games on the sofa with her grandfather Jose, not to miss a single sport. Now she will be the one who appears on TV and many children who follow her. “The extra year has been a gift because we have been able to raise the level,” he adds.

The extra year has been a gift because we have been able to raise the level Paula Barcel, 49er FX crew member

The wall of champions

Also the postponement of the Games it has been good for Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero. The female representatives of 470 are also among the favorites on the podium and also arrive with the title of world champions. as a cover letter. Like their teammates, they have been training in Enhosima waters since the 15th.

We have trained to death and we arrive prepared Silvia Mas, patron saint of 470

“We have trained to death these years and we arrived prepared. This extra year due to the postponement has been positive“, recognizes Mas, who after Paula’s resignation in 2017 called the Canary. Cantero had left sailing a year earlier after failing to qualify for Ro with ngela Pumariega. Now you will live the dream truncated then.

Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero.MARA MUIA / RFEV

“In my club (Real Club Nutico de Gran Canaria) there are several Olympians, like Fernando Len. We always follow the Games from the club or from home. At the entrance to the nautical hall, on the left are the photos of the Olympic medalists and on the right, the world championships. Mine is already on the right and hopefully soon it will be on the left“, he laughs.

The goal is gold, we have shown that we can fight for that position Patricia Cantero, crew member of 470

Silvia he has always watched the Games as a family. His father was coach of the RFEV in Athens 2004. “I remember the previous preparation and that sometimes they had no one to leave me with and I went to training,” he laughs.

They are both ambitious and Enhosima is a race course that they are good at. “The goal is the podium,” says Mas. “The gold, I have it clear. It will be difficult but we have shown that we can fight for that position,” adds Cantero.