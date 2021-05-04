Candidates vote in their schools without incident but with some delay: Bal, the earliest riser

Election day in the Community of Madrid this May 4 is different. In a pandemic and on a business day. Some of the candidates got up early to cast their vote in the ballot box and the first to do so was the head of the Citizens list, Edmundo Bal, who after nine in the morning voted at his electoral college in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district.

On the other hand, the high influx of people early in the morning has made both the president of the Community and candidate of the PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, have had to queue and wait a little longer than expected to exercise your right. Also during the morning, the leader of Vox in Madrid and candidate for the Presidency, Rocío Monasterio, who has been rebuked by a group of Femen activists, has voted.

“There will be a historical participation and that is very good because we are in a very important moment for the Community of Madrid “, Bal commented as he left the electoral college, surrounded by the representatives of Ciudadanos. The candidate has celebrated the high number of people in the voting centers.

The Madrid Emergency and Security Agency 112 (ASEM112) coordinates the work of the 110 Local Police forces of the different municipalities of the region, made up of more than 11,000 troops, including those of the Municipal Police of the capital, as well as the more than 3,000 volunteers who are part of the 96 Civil Protection groups that will be deployed throughout the territory.

In addition, this May 4 is going to apply artificial intelligence for the first time in an electoral process through the robot Sophia, an intelligent humanoid-looking software capable of offering answers to different blocks of information. Specifically, this digital innovation has been put at the service of the media that will follow the conference from the Data Center of Pavilion 14 of Ifema and, through it, journalists will be able to know in real time the main data, magnitudes and news that are happening.