Candidates to play ‘Batgirl’

Va Variety we have learned that DC has officially begun the casting to find the new ‘Batgirl‘. Among the actresses opting for the coveted role will be Isabela Merced (“Sweet Girl”), Zoey Deutch (“How to Escape from Buffalo”) and Leslie Grace (“In a New York neighborhood”). Next to them was also on the table the name of Haley Lu Richardson (‘Multiple’), although it seems that the actress could have retired before starting the casting process.

Even though the studio is being very secretive about the movie data, we do know that DC Films will release both ‘Batgirl’ and a future ‘Zatanna’ movie for HBO Max. Regarding the plot, the film is expected to feature Barbara Gordon, Commissioner Gordon’s daughter, as she takes on the mantle of Batgirl.

Warner Bros. has been working on an independent feature film for a long time.‘Batgirl’, specifically since 2017 when the studio hired Joss Whedon to write and direct the film. However, the project was shelved after the filmmaker left directing a year later. The movie got a second chance when WB hired Christina Hodson (‘Bumblebee’) to write the script, but the project didn’t go well either.

Created by screenwriter Sheldon Moldoff in 1961, Batgirl first appeared in comics in 1967 as Barbara Gordon, day librarian and daughter of Police Commissioner James Gordon. Later she would become an ally of Batman and Robin in Gotham City. The character was played by Yvonne Craig in the 1960s ‘Batman’ series; by Alicia Silverstone (as Barbara Wilson, Alfred’s niece) in the 1997 film ‘Batman & Robin’; and finally by Rosario Dawson, who voices the character in ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’.