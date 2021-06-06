Candidates for mayors in CDMX vote early

MEXICO CITY

From very early on, candidates from the different coalitions and parties that dispute the 16 mayoralties came out to cast their vote.

In Magdalena Contreras, Patricia Ortiz, who is seeking reelection, went to a polling place located in the San Nicolás Totolapan neighborhood.

In Venustiano Carranza, Evelyn Parra, who seeks to govern the demarcation, voted in a polling place in the Aquiles Serdán neighborhood, where she exhorted citizens to take to the streets to exercise their right to vote.

“This Sunday let’s make it a democratic party, in which citizens with their vote will be able to elect their next leaders and popular representatives,” he said.

In Xochimilco, José Carlos Acosta, accompanied by close relatives, went to the box corresponding to section 4186 of San Cristóbal, his hometown.

Acosta said he was satisfied to have exercised his right to vote and to be part of this process, which he said provides the opportunity for citizens to choose their leaders freely and consciously.

In Cuajimalpa, after voting, Adrián Rubalcava said he was convinced that voting can make a difference.

“Without a doubt, there is a great turnout, the election is going very well, people are coming out to vote for what I think is going to give a very clear result in the democracy of this country and in Cuajimalpa mainly,” he mentioned.

