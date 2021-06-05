Candidate René Tovar assassinated in Veracruz

COATZACOALCOS

A mayoral candidate in eastern Mexico’s Veracruz state was shot to death on Friday night, his political party reported.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly assassination of René Tovar, candidate for mayor of Cazones de Herrera, Veracruz,” Clemente Castañeda, national coordinator of the Movimiento Ciudadano party, wrote on Twitter.

“We demand that the government of Mexico and the Ministry of the Interior do their part: guarantee the life and safety of Mexicans,” he added.

A local government source told AFP that Tovar was at home when “he was attacked by unknown individuals who shot him on various occasions.”

The source added that the candidate died when he was transferred to a hospital.

On the same Friday, the Veracruz government announced that it will deploy some 5,200 members of different security forces for Sunday’s elections.

* bb