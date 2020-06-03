The presidential candidate for the Alianza País (AlPaís) party, Dr. Guillermo Moreno, advocated that sports practice “be massive and at all levels” of Dominican society.

Moreno, who was received this Tuesday at noon by the Executive Committee of the Dominican Olympic Committee (COD), said that in an eventual government of his, “sport must be linked to education.”

“In an Alliance Country Government there will be the will of the State to support and promote sport, so that it is not a prerogative or depends on a particular will,” said former Attorney General of the Republic, when presenting his vision on sport.

In his presentation to the managers of the COD, Moreno was in favor of the regularization of the Sports Law. “We like that, this country must be organized so that it works better,” said the politician who was accompanied by Ricardo Pereyra, former president of the Dominican Handball Federation and the candidate for deputy Circe Yadira Issa and Pedro Martínez, treasurer of Alianza País .

Moreno also referred to the training of coaches so that they become “true guides” in the training of athletes at all levels.

It favors the stimulation of interbarrial, school, municipal and provincial sports events as well as the National Games, to detect new talents and said it would stimulate the construction of facilities for sports practice.

He also referred to highly competitive athletes, who he said should receive great support from the state “because they are the ones who represent us in international events.”

“Investment in sports is one of the best that a government can do,” he said.

PROPOSAL

Second.

Moreno is the second candidate to be received by COD executives to present his sports proposal to an eventual government of his.

The first to attend was Luis Abinader, presidential candidate of a coalition of parties led by the PRM.