The candidate for senator of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), for the Santo Domingo province, Antonio Tavera Guzmán, denounced today that the Reserve Bank loaned one thousand 600 million pesos to the presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo, without any guarantee.

He argued that the Government and the Central Bank must explain to the population why this loan was approved for the official candidate “under the table,” while micro, small and medium-sized companies are denied access to credit.

“For that, he used all the mechanisms of influence that the state and power give him as a minister,” said Taveras, after indicating that although these reports were public, Congress did not play its role as inspector.

“The Helidosa company, which is the flagship company of the campaign, has monopoly contracts with many state institutions, and the Contracting Law prohibits it, since you are a minister, your companies have a contract with the State,” said the political leader. , indicating that the State institutions contract air insurance services for the company Helidosa.

He called on Congress, as the supervisory body, and the Government to explain to the citizens and to the working people, how Helidosa enormously grew his patrimony 30 times in the time that Castillo lasted as an official.

“Today with the money of this town, with the monopoly insurance that it has in the state companies, with the loans under the table, today that it wants to sell like Superman of the Caribbean”, indicated the candidate for senator by the PRM.

He said that when Castillo entered as minister, his company was the smallest in the Caribbean and Latin America area, and when he left it was the largest in the region.

