Candidate for Morena Launches ‘Cover’ of Voto Latino; Molotov warns of lawsuit – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Arturo Ávila, Morena’s candidate for mayor of Aguascalientes, launched a new version of Molotov’s hit ‘Voto Latino’ to promote his campaign, however, the group’s vocalist warns that he will be sued.

In social networks Ávila Anaya launched ‘Massive Vote’, a song that to the rhythm of ‘Voto Latino’ encourages the citizens of Aguascalientes to vote for Morena.

After disseminating the version, the candidate posted on social networks encouraging citizens to vote for Morena with the song 'Massive Vote'.

After disseminating the version, Molotov published the original song and attacked the candidate and all politicians who use their songs to promote themselves.

From his personal account, ‘Micky’ Huidobro, vocalist and bassist of Molotov, warned that they will denounce Morena “for violating the rights of our songs without prior authorization from the author.”

He also assured that he would never vote for a candidate of the National Regeneration Movement “even if he is drugged.”