The political leader, Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo, announced that in less than two weeks his legal team would be submitting a precautionary measure to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, seeking certification of his presidential candidacy, which was rejected by the Superior Electoral Tribunal.

He said that his actions are due to the fact that there are other candidates with the same conditions as him, with dual nationality, and his candidacies were not rejected, so he considers that there was discrimination against him.

Domínguez Trujillo stated that, “we are submitting that precautionary measure on the basis that there are other duly certified candidates who have dual nationality. This has been a discriminatory action that violates the universal right of equality for all. We are going to get the candidacy recognized for now, 2020, ”he assured.

He argued that, because it is an emergency precautionary measure, he ensures that before the end of June “we will achieve a favorable ruling, effectively demanding that the authorities in the Dominican Republic suspend the elections or that they reinstate the presidential candidacy of Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo”, he explained.

He said he will demonstrate that the rejection of his presidential candidacy was due to a matter of discrimination against him “and my last name only, violating, cutting off, violating, a universal right that is the equality of all individuals.”

“The oficialismo, as well as the aforementioned ‘opposition’, are afraid of Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo. They know very well that this is the only project without a queue to be stepped on, without any commitment, the only one that has the moral to do what is necessary and rescue the Homeland from collective debauchery, ”he affirmed.

On March 6, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rejected the request filed by Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo, with which it sought that this body order the Central Electoral Board (JCE), to approve its candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

In the ruling, the TSE indicated that according to the documents provided, Ramfis holds North American and Dominican nationality without having renounced the first, one of the requirements to be validated as a candidate.

