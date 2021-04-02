Candidacies of Aganzo and Toquero officially proclaimed

03/08/2021 at 19:36 CET

The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) confirmed this Monday that the candidacies for members of its board of directors who lead David aganzo and Gaizka toquero they were proclaimed as final for the elections to be held on April 9.

Aganzo, former Real Madrid, Espanyol and Valladolid footballer, among other clubs, will run for re-election of a position he has held since November 2017, when he replaced Luis rubiales, who left the presidency to stand in the elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

With the motto “The value that unites us”, the candidacy of Aganzo has Diego Rivas as general secretary and with José Luis Morales, Jordi Alba, Silvia Messeguer, Lucas Perez and Jade Boho Sayo as vice president.

How vowels are Adrián González Morales, Jose Antonio Camacho, Juan Manuel Marrero placeholder image, José Verdú ‘Toché‘, Daniel Giménez Hernández, Javier López Mora-Gil, Ruth Acedo and Ismael Gil Broncano.

Gaizka toquero, former player of clubs such as Athletic Club Alavés, Zaragoza, Eibar and Sestao River, heads the AFEUnidos group which includes Marta García “Costa”, Vicente Engonga, Ivana Andrés, Garazi Murua, Armindo Rubin, Vicente Iborra, Javier Ros, Manuel García , Garazi Murua, Alejandro Blanco, Vicente Engonga, Tito Blanco, Fernando Cabero, Dani Mallo, Eduardo Rodríguez ‘Dudi’, César Soriano, Tito Blanco, Jorge Luque and Jesule Barbadilla.