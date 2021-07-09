Candice Swanepoel and her mysterious companion aboard a yacht

Candice Swanepoel has taken France by storm, not only because she looked perfect at Cannes, but because she had time to relax on a yacht.

Candice Swanepoel and a mysterious man were spotted a few days ago aboard a yacht on the French Riviera. The 32-year-old model who used to be one of Victoria’s Secret Angels took advantage of the sun to tan while wearing a bikini from Tropic of C, her own swimwear brand.

The model she chose combined the Praia top in a serpentine tone for $ 80 and the bikini of the same tone and model for $ 70. The cord that circled her worked abdomen managed to emphasize her slender figure as the South African-born designer sunbathed.

Candice does not usually talk much about her private life, but it is known that she is a woman free of commitments for now, since after her break with Hermann Nicoli in 2018, she has not made any relationship official again. For now it is not known who was accompanying her on the yacht, but neither of them showed signs of flirting.

During her time on the Cannes red carpet, Candice was rated as one of the best dressed celebrities along with Ester Exposito. The model showed off her bearing with a white halter neck dress made to measure by Etro and jewelry from the French house Messika.