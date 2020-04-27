© External

Tailor candles in a file image (Cordon Press)

“One more infected to add to the figures.” So I explained Tailor candles, sister ofInés Sastre, which has been infected by coronavirus. He did this weekend on Twitter, a social network where his name has even been changed. Now his nickname is an expressive ‘Candelas Wear a mask’. The lawyer announced her state of health and immediately received the support of many of her followers, who gave her strength and encouraged her to take care of herself.

The sister of the famous model is also quite critical of the government’s management, retweeting those who question what Pedro Sánchez is doing in the face of the pandemic. “Yes, I woke up with fever and bad breathing, I was short of air, especially the air that was crystal clear, they sent me home with hydroxychloroquine + acitrimycin + paracetamol, vitamin C and non-stop liquid, to see how it is .. . “, explained about his situation.

🖐🏻 one more infected to add to the numbers # Covid_19 – CandelasWearAMask (@candelassastre) April 26, 2020

Designer and lover of jewelry, Candelas Sastre made many headlines when she was associated, years ago, with Mark of Fifth. Also for the deteriorated relationship with his sister Inés. Years ago, he confessed to this portal that they only had telephone contact and his conversations focus on children, Candelas ‘two children (the result of his marriage to businessman Enrique López Granados) and Diego, Inés’ son. “Maybe they tell me: ‘Well, Aunt Inés is in I don’t know where’ and I say to them, ‘How do you know? And they say,’ Well, because we have spoken to her. ‘My sister and I have a correct treatment and we try to put always children first, “he added.

Inés Sastre. (Cordon Press)

Years later, and following her own path as a jewelry designer, Candelas focuses on an immediate recovery and offers advice to those who follow her on social networks: “Take to the streets with caution, I have been a lot but yesterday I had to go to the hospital , I am now home to pass the coronavirus in isolation, “I wrote just two days ago.