The Swedish company Candela has presented the world’s first electric hydrofoil bard, with a navigation system that raise the boat above water, greatly reducing friction. Its 40 kWh capacity battery allows it to have a range of 92 kilometers (50 nautical miles) sailing at a speed of 37 km / h (20 knots), figures very similar to those achieved by combustion boats. Although in still very limited quantities, Candela Seven is already on sale for those who have the 245,000 euros which costs each of the units that leave the factory located in Lidingö, on the outskirts of Stockholm.

Candela is a recently created Swedish company whose mission is “to reduce global emissions from shipping”. Under this motto he has created Candela Seven, a boat that literally flies above the water surface thanks to hydrofoils that make the boat rise above it. This technology, which dates back to 1919, is based on the same physical principle as an airplane (Bernouilli), but in a liquid medium, which is approximately 1,000 times denser than air.

Under the hull, this electric boat has retractable wings surrounding the keel. These descend when the critical speed, and the boat “takes off” above the water, reducing friction. To stabilize the ship on these small wings, Candela Seven is surrounded by sensors that collect the data required by its on-board computer to “guarantee a stable trip in almost all conditions”. In the videos that Candela has published, you can see how the driver zigzags repeatedly through the waves without destabilizing.

Thanks to these wings and according to its creators, this airboat reduces consumption by 80% compared to classic boats that glide on water. Thus, its battery 40 kWh capacity is capable of offering an electric autonomy of 92 kilometers (50 nautical miles) sailing at a speed of 37 km / h (20 knots), a performance similar to that offered by boats of its size with a combustion engine. The consumption of Candela 7 is 0.8 kWh for each nautical mile, while in a conventional boat the consumption is 6 kWh / mile, according to the manufacturer’s information.

The company is already manufacturing the boat in Lidingö, near Stockholm. The boat is for sale at a price of 245,000 euros, including all taxes. Currently the order can be made through its website, where it is ensured that delivery will be made this summer.

In this 39-minute video, candela offers the real experience of a test trip aboard this electric hydrofoil: