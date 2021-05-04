Candela Peña’s complaint in ‘La Resistencia’: “Here you pay me very little”

The Resistance began the week receiving a visit from Juana Acosta, but the Colombian actress was not the protagonist of this Monday in the Movistar program, since all the attention was taken by Candela Peña and her exercises.

The collaborator challenged Broncano to do a handstand and other exercises on a stool, but the presenter refused. The actress had no choice but to show him how they were done so that he would not be afraid.

“Used to do inverted yoga postures”Peña explained to one of the spectators present at the Arlequín theater in Madrid. “There are times when investing goes very well.”

Candela Peña, in ‘La Resistencia’. MOVISTAR

The presenter stated that “I have not done that in my life and I do not know how to do it. It is impossible for me to do it, I’m going to break something“, resisting getting on the stool to perform the exercises.

“If I break my neck, this is all over”, Broncano commented, to which Peña replied that “You earn much more than me, I only earn for Mercadona, which here you pay me very little”.

Broncano and Candela Peña, in ‘La Resistencia’ MOVISTAR

In the end, the presenter tried and, with the help of the actress, managed to barely do a handstand on the stool. When he got off, he couldn’t help showing his joy at having succeeded.