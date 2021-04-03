Candela Peña thinks about Gerard Piqué for his new series

02/23/2021 at 18:42 CET

Daniel Guillen

The Catalan actress, Candela Peña, has expressed her wish that Gerard Piqué have a role in a new audiovisual project, as explained in El Món to RAC1: “I would love for Piqué to participate in my series. It would not be to make a cameo, but to participate in two or three episodes doing what he is: FC Barcelona player & rdquor;.

The 47-year-old actress has made this known to Jordi Basté, a journalist who directs the program on the Catalan station. And he has offered to act as an intermediary between the two so that the idea comes to fruition. Candela’s intention is that the participation of Gerard Piqué, who has recently overcome his physical ailments, becomes one of the key points of a project you have in hand: Port and Road. This production is the result of confinement, a period that he used to write the eight chapters that will make up the series and which will be directed by Isabel Coixet, a well-known Catalan filmmaker.

“I have written the series thinking about Pilar Castro and myself. There will be other actors like Sergi López and hopefully the audience will find the fascination with which we have worked on this script. It is very peculiar. I am Puerto y Camino, Pilar Castro. I am the port to go out and Pilar the way to go“, he assured recently in an interview for Diario Sevilla.

Winner of four Goya awards and a regular contributor to David Broncano’s La Resistencia program, live a sweet moment on a professional level thanks to the great success of the series Iron, whose second season can be enjoyed on Movistar from Friday. Among his most outstanding filmography are some productions such as I give you my eyes, Princesses or A gun to each mà.