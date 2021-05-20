Candela Peña shows the death threats to her son that she has received on Instagram

Candela Peña has filled her Instagram Stories with Screenshots with comments from another account that hasn’t stopped posting death threats against their child in different publications of the actress.

After showing the evidence, the ‘Hierro’ actress has left this reflection in another Story: “I wish you all a happy night, this unfortunately is an example to show that no one was born who turns off our path because the light goes in each one of us … who does not have to turn off alone … No more ABUSE, VIOLENCE, AGGRESSION, THREATS … Thank you and end to garbage space“.

The actress recently admitted be going through a time with a lot of pressure, to the point of having had an anxiety attack while driving that forced him to stop on the shoulder, as he commented in one of his last appearances in La Resistencia.

The next thing from Candela Peña

In the professional field, she has recently closed her stage as Inspector Montes with the second season of ‘Hierro’ and The series ‘Lost Fag’ by Bob Pop for TNT is pending premiere and ‘Puerto y Camino’ with Pilar Castro.