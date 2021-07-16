Candace Parker, first player to be the cover of the NBA video game

Candace parker, a Chicago Sky player, made history by becoming the first player of the WNBA to be the cover of the video game of the NBA 2K22.

Parker’s presence will be even more valuable, given that NBA 2K22 is a special edition of the 25th anniversary of the WNBA when it launches on September 10.

Candace Parker fulfills her dream

Parker, 35, admits that her dream came true after having been her passion for video games since she was little, in which she wanted to participate with her brothers, who cheated on her, giving her false control and thought she was playing without doing it.

“All I wanted to do was be like them. When I was a child I dreamed of having my own sneakers and also a video game. Those are the dreams of a girl athlete, ”said Parker.

“Being able to experience that is something unique and special.”

Parker acknowledged that when he was just starting out in WNBA competition in 2008, he might not have appreciated it as much as he does now.

“I think when you are young and you experience these kinds of things, you are in the following, you do not sit down to enjoy every moment,” Parker analyzed.

“As I grew up, I really enjoyed every important achievement that I achieved both professionally and personally that made me better in all aspects.”

Parker joins an exclusive group of female athletes gracing sports game covers.

American Shawn Johnson was at a Wii gym game in 2010, and Australian Jelena Dokic was at a tennis game in the early 2000s.

Parker has no doubt that her inclusion in the video game will be a turning point in terms of the importance that WNBA women’s basketball has acquired in American professional sports.

“I think it is a reference point for women’s basketball for sure, given that it gives visibility and the importance it has, in order to impact girls, but it is also affecting boys, as well as adolescents and older people without matter the sex, ”Parker stressed.

“I am convinced that our game is different from that of the NBA.”

According to Parker, this reality is seen because now more than ever fans want to follow the athlete and they do so through social networks, video games, something that has greatly benefited the WNBA, that every day their presence is more exponential”.

More about this player

The former winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award also recognized that before she was the first to break another barrier in favor of the world of women, there were many other players who earned enough merit to have achieved it before.

“But of course this distinction means a lot to me,” said Candace Parker.

“I am a basketball fanatic. I eat, sleep and breathe basketball. I am a basketball historian ”.

Parker also referred to his new work as a commentator that will begin with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which he defined with the release of the video game as a true “perfect storm” because he was aware that there were many other people who also deserved it.

Parker joins Slovenian guard sensation Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, who was named the cover athlete for the regular edition of the game.

While Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, along with legendary Germans Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, were recognized as cover athletes for the NBA’s 75th anniversary edition.

The recess from the WNBA league competition until August 15 for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games will allow Paker, the figure of the Sky, to have the opportunity to continue working, but off the field of play.

Parker, two-time Olympic gold medalist with the United States women’s basketball team, she will discuss the medal rounds at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“I had the opportunity to go earlier, but I wanted to be with my team as long as possible,” Parker explained of his new job as a commentator, something he always wanted to do as a professional as well.

Parker, underscoring the great opportunity that was presented to her as a commentator at an Olympic Games, said that her interest in television emerged since the late reporter Craig Sager interviewed her and considered the experience something “incredible”.

“The broadcast amplifies the global projection of the sport of women’s basketball and being part of the Olympic Games experience from this new platform in my career makes me really excited,” added Parker. .