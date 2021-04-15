Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Fans Calling Her “Fake” for Being Happy

SEPTEMBER 25: Actors (LR) John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget attend The Starlight Children’s Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty Images)

Candace then shared her appreciation for the 64-year-old comedian’s appraisal and gave more insight into what spurred her initial question.

“Thank you,” she told him. “I only ask that because sometimes you read comments, and most of them, they roll off my back. But when people are annoyed at me that I’m such a happy person … I was like, let someone speak into this that’s known me since I was 9 years old. “

Bob then added, “You’re a positive person. So if you’re perky, it’s because you’re excited, and / or you’ve had a lot of caffeine. Thats what people should know — there’s nothing fake about you. “

And to prove he wasn’t just buttering her up, he went on to say, “You have strong convictions. In fact, sometimes to a fault. You can be a tough customer sometimes ’cause you are like,’ Can we just get this done? ‘”

Luckily, hearing Bob describes her focus on TV sets was music to the Dancing With the Stars alum’s ears. “You’re like speaking my love language right now just hearing you say that,” the mom of three responded.