Candace Cameron Bure Admits “Epic” TMI Media Fail About Her Marriage

It’s always the friend, isn’t it? Alas, this meant that the 47-year-old former hockey player then read his wife’s interview and was stunned that she was so forthcoming about the gift she hadn’t even yet given him.

“So he was like, ‘Babe. Babe, wait,'” Candace recalled. “As he kept reading, he’s like, ‘You didn’t. You didn’t! You didn’t just say that in an interview.’ Oh, I’m so bad at that! Epic fail. “

Luckily, we have a feeling the gift itself will still be a delightful surprise. And if not, we’re more than happy to accept it on his behalf?