Monterrey, NL., – The eventual inclusion of the “Parental Pin”, which would give parents the preferential right to decide about the sexual education of their children, remains in controversy to the Nuevo León Congress, where it was deferred to analyze the educational reform opinion on the matter.

In the extraordinary session, the proposal promoted by the deputy, Juan Carlos Leal Segovia, from the Social Meeting party, withdrew as a subject for analysis under pressure from social groups, teachers and parents, In addition to not having the necessary consensus to approve it with at least 28 of the 42 local legislators.

Previously, the Nuevo León Congress issued a statement in which argued that it is not feasible to include the so-called “Parental Pin”, which gives parents the right to decide about the education of their children around aspects of gender, reproduction and sexuality in general.

He assured that the educational reform projected at the local level is in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, for which the LXXV Legislature made some clarifications, where it stresses that the initiative is not the door for a “Parental Pin” as “it has been mistakenly called”.

He explained that the reform to the Third Article of the local Constitution refers to Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which literally says: “Parents have a prior right to choose the type of education that will be given to their children.”

“Thus, the reform seeks that parents can participate in the education of their children, without this threatening any particular social group ”. said.

“Nor does it have to do with a community or a gender reason, as various groups who have spoken out against the proposal pretend to believe, “he said.

Likewise, the reform is in accordance with the federal Constitution, which establishes that the Federation is the one that determines the plans and programs of study of basic and normal education throughout the Republic; which would have, among others, sexual education, “he added.

“The so-called ‘Parental Pin’ would imply, eventually, a different procedure and, from the outset, it would be contrary to the aforementioned federal provision, so it would not be viable”, emphasized the New Leon Congress.

The Morena and Independiente Progresista benches, in the voice of the deputies, Ramiro González and Claudia Tapia, respectively, said that this position was not consensual, so they will ask the leader of Congress, Juan Carlos Ruiz García to give an explanation in this regard.

Information and photography: Courtesy of the Mexican Information Agency