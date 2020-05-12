Cancun Single; Looking for love in stable partners, sexual services for nothing

Much has been said about the filia of humanity, about preferences sexual and the tastes that are even exotic at times, however little has been said about those people who are part of the roles of sexual partners but who are not romantically involved with them, it is the “singles” or singles, a misunderstood way of life that actually prefers anonymity.

There is a modality of complicity in sexual partners called swinger, which consists of the exchange of partners, this practice is one of the most requested in Cancun, Quintana Roo, this according to the nudist hotel; Intimate in Tulum, where each year several congregations of naturists and swingers couples.

However, there are people who are interested in attending and participating in these exchange events but who do not have a partner or companion, this small number of people are known as “singles” or singles. But these are not voyeurs or curious people at night, they are well-known people in the environment who actively participate in their meetings.

Singles are part of swingers’ social circles

“The truth is that I have had a partner but I never tell her what I do (being a single) the last time I tried, everything ended badly, because she told me that she was sick, is that many people do not accept this way of life that we lead”, Marco N., who is a 23-year-old who says he started in the swinger world at 16, commented, since then he is a known member of the community.

“Many believe that we charge or offer escort services but in reality no, a ‘single’ does not charge because it uses the wife of another man, which if the hotel payment is divided, the condoms, if it is done in a house We respect the rules, sometimes I have to move to other cities such as CDMX or Playa del Carmen, “said the experienced young man.

Singles men and women are promoted on social networks, especially on Twitter where the vast majority upload their photos or videos of what they recently did in the beds of others, where they performed sexual intervention without involving feelings, because at after all, they are only part of a role for couples.

Singles during the pandemic

“Friends we are not, I have had to see couples on the street with whom I had sex two nights ago and then they pass by one and do not turn to see you, this no longer affects me but I did feel it before, because in intimacy the Interaction is totally different, however on the street the reality is different, and that’s fine, it’s the life we ​​choose to live. ”

Marco currently works for a travel agency, however due to the pandemic he is in solidary breaks, however his time is spent at home, because like him many swinger couples and singles have put a stop to their sexual activities in what The country’s economic activities are restored.

.