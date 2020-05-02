Mexico.- Cancun, Quintana Roo, is close to a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases (Covid-19), assured Hugo López -Gatell, undersecretary of Health in Mexico, at his evening press conference this Friday.

In the case of Cancun, it will be at a maximum point on these dates, in a timely manner, ”he said.

The official said that between May 6 and 10 that expected result will be seen in the charts.

Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, holder of the State Health Services (Sesa) in Quintana Roo, has been in communication with the only health promoter authorized to speak on the subject, Hugo López Gatell, to report on the situation in the entity.

He commented that this inflection point, this point of decrease, has not yet manifested in the observed data, but they have already noticed a lower influx and a stabilization in the influx of patients, ”said López Gatell on Friday night.

He affirmed that the city of Cancun is about to enter the stage in which contagions will begin to drop, and affirmed that the city is close to emerging from the pandemic, but still calls for continued care protocols.

We are very close to starting to drop and Cancun would be very close to emerging from the epidemic, “he said.

“This means that light is already visible at the end of the tunnel, there is already hope that the trend of the epidemic will begin to change. They are no longer in this continuous rise in the daily number of cases, ”López-Gatell announced.

But he also warned that there may be a rebound in the cases, so it is very important to continue with the Sana Distancia day and thus be able to continue the downward trend.

This in no way means that the measures of the National Day of Sana Distancia can be relaxed or suspended in advance. Because this would go back up and there is a regrowth and we don’t want there to be a regrowth, “he warned.

