Cancun.— The government of Benito Juárez who heads, Mara Lezama, obtained first national place in Blue Flag sites and first place internationally in Sustainable Tourism Vessels.

In this regard, the mayor reported that “the Blue Flag National Jury released this excellent news regarding the distinction of 7 beaches with public access: El Niño, Las Perlas, Chac Mool, Marlin, Whales, Dolphins and Coral ”.

Likewise, he said, there was recognition of 3 of the beaches “in which we work in coordination with private initiative in hotels such as Fiesta Americana Condesa, Live Aqua and Iberostar”.

When sharing, with the Benito Juarenses, the results of the second working session of the Blue Flag National Jury, he said that in the same way 25 vessels of Cancun Sailing, which offer services with the highest standards.

Mara Lezama thanked the work of each one of the collaborators of Zofemat and Public Services who strive daily to keep the beaches clean, allowing them to look good and be well cared for.

An important award

He specified that in order for Cancun to achieve the Blue Flag certification, which is an Award that annually grants the Environmental Education Foundation (FEE), it is necessary that the beaches meet 33 criteria, included in four categories: environmental education, water quality, environmental management and management, and safety and services.

While for the recognition of the 25 Sustainable Tourism vessels it was necessary to meet 51 criteria, among which are environmental education and information; environmental management; security and services; social responsibility and responsible operation around wildlife.

The First Municipal Authority expressed its approval in receiving these important awards because: “they reaffirm our conviction of teamwork, government, private initiative and the social sector”.

