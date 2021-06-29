Cancun certified with platinum

Cancun Quintana Roo.

The most important tourist pole in Latin America, Cancun was positioned as the municipality with the largest number of public beaches in the country with platinum certification, which ranks it in first place nationally in this category.

The Municipal President Mara Lezama received the certification for three sandy areas for recreational use in category D, the highest of its kind, which was for: Coral, Dolphins and Marlin, granted by the Mexican Institute of Normalization and Certification, AC (IMNC).

In total, the municipality adds 7 beaches with awards, including: Del Niño, Las Perlas, Chac Mool and Ballenas, thanks to the care, attention and effort to keep these natural spaces at the forefront and with high quality standards.

“It is an immense pride to be the recipients of this award for the impeccable conditions of our public beaches for recreation,” said Mara Lezama upon receiving the awards from the Director General of the IMNC, Viviana Fernández.

He explained that the Platinum certifications reaffirm the commitment of his administration to continue and consolidate this great world-class vacation center.

He stressed that they join the effort that the IMNC has proposed to care for and clean these ecosystems of the country until reaching 100 kilometers of Clean Beaches and Sustainable Environments.

“A tourist destination like ours, which offers its great biodiversity as an attraction, is only possible through respectful coexistence of people with their environment,” he said.

In this framework, the Municipal President recognized the work of the personnel of the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) and Public Services, to keep the spas in the best conditions, even despite natural adversities such as erosion or the invasion of seaweed. like sargassum.

If you click on the following image you can access our galleries:

In the video below you will see: Grandpa asks to visit the zoo to celebrate his 105th birthday

If you click on the following image you will be able to access news in real time: