Cancer and … of Zaldívar

Almost at the beginning of this government, I saw his photos for the first time. A year later they came to the Zócalo to face the central balcony of the National Palace, I also saw them in the roundabout that leads to the main door of the Ministry of Health. Sometimes I managed to see them on the inside pages of some newspapers and twice on a television newscast. His tenacity has been exemplary.

The day before they stood in one of the entrances to the airport and I had them face to face. I read their posters and talked to them. I saw their faces battered, sour and hopeless. They are the parents of survivors of children with cancer. Most are people without resources to take their children to private hospitals and, the few, have already gone to Cancer and other health institutions. Except for statements by some public officials, they have obtained nothing.

Those of us who have suffered from this terrible disease know that the time to tackle the attack is final. Be it an intervention, the radiation in the Linear Particle Accelerator, the chemotherapy process, everything can be useless if it is not done when the cancer is immediately detected. Later, everything can be useless.

*

How many of the first affected children have died and how many of the little ones who suffer from the disease are left without hope because they lack medicines and treatments? Nobody seems to care. There are so many massacred, countless murders and those killed by the epidemic that children without medicine and without delicate care are reduced to promises that are never kept.

Medicines must be requested in the world, a year or more in advance by the different governments to the laboratories to avoid shortages, otherwise it falls into shortage. And that has happened due to incompetence and negligence, because the health system was cut in its primary budget and many of its doctors, nurses and technicians were removed from the payroll, under the protection of a blind war against the alleged corruption that reigned in the sector.

Children affected by cancer and other diseases are not the priority of a government that spends time investing in obtaining votes, diverting attention from Line 12, preparing raffles for invisible planes, and allocating mountains of money to Pemex, the CFE and useless works such as the Mayan Train, Dos Bocas and Santa Lucía.

*

To fall into a problem of justice, of whatever type, is to see a stage of life spoiled, its vital energy trapped and to consume the economic resources that are available. It is Golgotha.

But, obviously, the solution is not to violate the Constitution and, at all costs, encourage the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to extend his tasks for two more years.

Cleaning up the Judiciary is the task of the judges themselves and not of the Executive. The much-sought division of Powers is precisely the pivot and the opportunity for this to happen without having to accuse everyone, except Mr. Arturo Zaldívar, of being corrupt. How will the other members of the jurisprudence feel when they receive a slap of that size? With what face will they see that tricky consultation with procedural questions that, if they comply with that probe balloon, will also be repeated to extend the presidential term?

I stay with the restaurant customer who requested “a Zaldívar breakfast.” How is that? Asked the waiter, and the customer replied: “No eggs!”