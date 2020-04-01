This day the capital of England not only was he left without the traditional Wimbledon tennis tournament but also the visit of Big leagues It was canceled.

For the second time in history, MLB He would cross the Atlantic to hold a regular season series between the Cubs and Cardinals on July 13 and 44 at West Ham Olympic Stadium.

The commissioner of Big leaguesRob Manfred made the announcement in a statement sent to MLB employees on Wednesday.

“We made the decision because events were unlikely to progress, and the timely cancellation allowed us to preserve significant financial resources,” Manfred wrote.

“We have also canceled agreements with service providers and overdue projects involving large capital expenditures.”

MLB He played in Europe for the first time on June 29-30, when the New York Yankees swept a couple of Red Sox games in London.

The Cardinals won Central de la Nacional last season. The Cubs gave a late push, but then faded to finish third.

Opening day was to be March 26, but MLB has delayed the start of their season until mid-May at the earliest.

London joins Mexico City and San Juan de Puerto Rico as the cities that were intended to host a major league game outside of the United States and Canada but were canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

