Cancels her wedding after finding out that her mother paid her fiancé to date her

One of the greatest wishes of any parent is that their children, upon reaching a certain age, find their true “other half”, that is, the right woman or man with whom they can grow up, share their life and train. his own family.

Unfortunately, there are parents who intervene more in the matters of the heart of their children, which can lead to tricks or failed relationships and even betrayals that are unforgivable.

This is exactly what happened to him.na girl, who decided to cancel her wedding a few days to celebrate after learning a terrible truth starring who was her fiancé and her mother.

Recently, the Buzzfeed website asked its readers to share with others the stories or reasons that led them to cancel their wedding, and it was precisely this story that gained notoriety and went viral on the networks.

The girl, whose name remains anonymous, said that she met a man, with whom she fell in love at first sight and she thought that he had felt the same, because After they had been dating for 2 months, he proposed to her.

“Everything went so fast and I was madly in love, so when he proposed to me with a big diamond ring, I said yes. I had nothing to lose, ”the woman explained.

In addition, she said that her fiancé insisted that the wedding be celebrated as soon as possible, considering that there was nothing to wait for when there was “true love” between them.

Upon learning of her daughter’s wedding, like any parent, her mother was delighted by the news. However, there was a detail that seemed suspicious about the bride: “My mother bought me the most beautiful dress (super expensive) and my parents paid for everything,” he wrote.

Despite claiming to be an uninterested woman, she questioned her future husband why her parents had never offered to help them financially with something for the wedding, to which her fiancé indicated that he came from a poor family and not they had money to finance something of the marriage bond.

Although the explanation seemed logical, it did not quite fit him because he did not understand how he could give her that large engagement ring without his family helping him pay for it.

The truth comes to light

Restless by the circumstances, this girlfriend began to investigate.

The first thing she did was investigate whether the store where her fiancé had supposedly bought the engagement ring existed. The place did exist, so he went to it and questioned one of the employees about the purchase of the jewel. He recalled and indicated that indeed, the ring had been acquired there, but not by a young man, but by a woman, whose description was identical to that of her mother.

But the worst was yet to come. Her mother bought the ring a month before she and her fiancé began their courtship.

Intrigued by the situation, the bride continued her investigation, thus learning something terrible: her mother met her boyfriend months ago through a mutual friend and she paid him to ask the young woman out, paying for a dinner in a 5 star restaurant.

“She paid for all of our appointments and, of course, my wedding because she was so desperate for me to get married and he was there just for the money,” said the girl.

Why would her mother have done this?

According to the bride, her mother was able to plan this after a year earlier, she confessed to her family that she was bisexual.

“I wonder if it was because I was so desperate to see myself with a man and not with a woman,” said the girl, who now says she has a wonderful relationship with a woman and that as a result of this, she stopped seeing and talking with her mother .

