Cancello, positive for coronavirus with Portugal

06/13/2021

On at 10:52 CEST

Joao Cancelo has had to leave the concentration of the Portuguese team after giving positive in the antigen test that was carried out last Saturday. Bad news for the Portuguese national team that sees how it loses one of its starters two days after starting its career in the Eurocup.

The Manchester City footballer, will be replaced by Diogo Dalot. The Milan side also had played the European Under-21 with Portugal, reaching the final of that tournament, so he adds to the concentration in full physical condition.

As reported by the Portuguese federation, the Hungarian health authorities were immediately notified and the footballer was isolated.