There will be no tennis at the Cathedral this year. This Wednesday, the Wimbledon organization has announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition and it was not long before the first reactions of the tennis elite appeared, such as the case of Roger Federer.

04/01/2020

On at 19:06

CEST

The Swiss expressed his sadness at the suspension of the entire grass tour and the British Major with a tweet in which he said he felt “devastated” by the decision made by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), organizer of the tournament.

In addition, in his personal account of Instagram he published a message in which he assured that he will be present in the 2021 edition. “I cannot wait to return next year. Cancellation makes us appreciate our sport more, even more, during these moments”

