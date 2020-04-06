As stated in the note from the organization:

Given the complicated situation that the world, and especially Spain, is going through in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, and given the time of uncertainty that still lies ahead, in a battle that, without a doubt, we will end up winning, The Huercasa Country Festival organization has made a tough but necessary decision: THE CANCELLATION OF THE 2020 EDITION OF THE FESTIVAL, ANNOUNCED FOR DAYS 10 TO 12 JULY.

As most of you know, the festival is organized and sponsored by Huercasa, a company dedicated to the production of vegetable food. At this time, all our efforts are aimed at continuing to feed the population, while guaranteeing the safety of our employees, collaborators, customers and consumers. It is our primary objective, from which we cannot deviate.

In addition, the uncertainty about the possibility or not of holding mass meetings in the coming months, the closure of airspace and the cancellation of international flights, prevent us from continuing with our organizational work, in a period that is crucial for the development of the festival.

For all this, with sadness but with the determination to know that we take the best measure for everyone, we announce that we have been forced to make the decision to cancel Huercasa Country Festival 2020. All subscriptions purchased to date will be reimbursed directly by Eventbrite as soon as possible. All people who have subscriptions will shortly receive an email with all the information.

For any questions, you can contact info@huercasacontryfestival.es

We hope that these hard and painful moments that we are going to live can be overcome and everything will be as before.