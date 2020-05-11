As the organization’s statement reads:

The organization of the BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL in Granada communicates that due to the current situation with COVID-19 in our country and in the rest of the world, in which it is highly probable that events cannot be held until the last quarter of this year or even as early as 2021, and given the impossibility of relocating the festival on dates that do not coincide with any other event in the city, it has decided to definitively cancel it for this 2020 edition.

In the words of the organization “it has been very difficult to make this decision not only because of the health situation we are all going through but also because this project was born in our city, a project that excited us greatly and that we have enjoyed in all its editions carrying always to our city by flag ”. The organization has made a great effort to try to continue with the celebration of the festival but “unfortunately we have also experienced and suffered deficiencies on the part of our local institutions in which they do not have the same perception regarding the holding of events. A city where there are no adequate venues, where there is no support, where everything is more difficult. ”

There have been three editions in which the public has bet on the festival and has enjoyed great artists to the fullest, “we have even gone through a rain that almost prevented us from starting the festival on time, but in the end we managed to face it and do it ”. The organization and the public have lived through wonderful moments that keep them hoping that the light will come to light again and that this project can be resumed at new dates for 2021 or for the future, but today we do not have that certainty. To all this is added the current situation, in a state of alarm, something that forces to take a single path, the cancellation of the festival scheduled for June 6, 2020, therefore the BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL cannot be held.

Finally, the organization informs that, starting tomorrow, Friday, May 8, it will be possible to request the return of the tickets purchased at the same point of sale where they were purchased.

Finally, the organization thanks everyone, both the public and brands, collaborating companies, staff and the media, for the trust they have received in this project, wishing that more than a goodbye is a see you later.

* great artists such as Rozalén, C Tangana, Izal, Rosendo, Ayax and Prok, Medina Azahara, Dorian, Fuel Fandango, La Pegatina, Tequila, Estopa, Macaco, Kase O, Loquillo, Mala Rodriguez, Joris Voorn, have passed through the festival. La Raíz, Charlotte de Witte, Beret, Juanito Makandé, Los Zigarros, Matthias Tansmann, Sfdk, Andrea Oliva, Natos and Waor, Recidivists and a good indigenous representation. Artists such as Lola Indigo, Natos and Waor, Rayden, El Kanka, Fyahbwoy, Miguel Campello, Shinova, Second and many more were already confirmed for this edition.

* The organization wishes to express its condolences to all those who have suffered the loss of a family member / loved one in this sad and unexpected situation that is taking place in the world and which is expected to soon come to an end.

BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL is organized by HNOS TORO, one of the companies with the most potential in the national music sector, backed by important festivals such as Dreambeach Villaricos, Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar and Cabo de Plata, among others.