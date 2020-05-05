Amazon wants to become a strong competitor in the streaming platform war, so it already has several original productions in its catalog, and apparently these are having the expected result, since ‘Upload’ could have a second season, however, it is likely that the series will not be extended any longer. .

‘Upload’ is a futuristic satire that takes place in the year 2023, where people who are about to die have the option of being uploaded to a digital world where they can continue living. The series revolves around Nathan, a young man who, before dying, is uploaded to this virtual reality world by his girlfriend Nora, who works for the company that developed this service and now both will have to get used to this new life.

The series was written by Greg Daniels, who also created the acclaimed comedy show, ‘The Office’, reason why his fans already know what to expect from ‘Upload’, in fact, after concluding the previous series, Greg focused on this new series and it took six years until he could finally bring it to television, as he expressed it in interview with the ComicBook portal.

“It’s been a long time, I was writing episodes in 2017, then we filmed a pilot in 2018 and then we filmed the series in 2019. There were so many special effects, it took another year to do all the visual effects. It’s been a long time, and it’s a lot of fun. I think it is a very intense show, I tried to be very cinematographic ”, expressed Greg.

The series was released over the weekend and everything indicates that it was liked by the public, since the writer is writing a second season. “When I released it, which was literally in 2015, it had two incomplete seasons, I think I might see the possibility of extending it beyond that, but right now, we are writing a second season. We’ll see how things are affected by recent events, “said Greg.

This is how ‘Upload’ could have a second season, however, Greg explained that the series is not designed to be very long. “Yeah, it’s not just about 10 episodes, but it’s probably not 100 episodes either, I mean, when I did, the guys at Amazon would say, ‘Think of it like a five-hour movie,’ so that I tried to do that, “Greg finished.