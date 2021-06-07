Canceled on Netflix, but with a ‘spin-off’

‘Jupiter’s Legacy‘says goodbye sooner than expected, but the’ Millarworld ‘continues on Netflix with other projects. Catch up on: The best series of 2021.

It seems that superheroes are not always a sure thing of success with the public: ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Has Been Canceled On Netflix After One Season. The criticism it generated after its premiere on May 7 was quite harsh, mainly pointing to its lack of interest and originality, and surely the numbers of views have not convinced the streaming platform. And we already know that their pulse does not tremble when it comes to hacking a series that has not worked. Now, that does not mean that they have finished giving life to the universe created in the comics by Mark Millar.

The author, who together with Netflix has avoided using the word “cancellation”, published a statement on Twitter advancing their future projects. Millar is beginning work on a ‘live action’ adaptation of ‘Supercrooks’, which takes place in the same fictional world as ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ but focuses on the villains. “We have made the difficult decision to let our incredible cast leave their commitment to the series,” he wrote. “I’m very proud of what the team accomplished with Jupiter’s Legacy and the incredible work everyone did in that original season. I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world, and the answer is to see what the supervillains are up to. “, has added.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Netflix has given the green light to this series, which follows a group of villains planning a heist. It is in full development as a ‘live action’ series, but it will also be accompanied by an anime-style series also based on the comic that Millar created with Leinil Francis Yu. Despite this setback, Netflix, which bought the Millarworld company in 2017, is pushing ahead with other ideas.

Everything points to the creators wanting to forget ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ as quickly as possible. And that the series starring Josh duhamel, Leslie Bibb Y Ben daniels It ended with a powerful ‘cliffhanger’ that heralded a second season. That won’t happen, though, if Netflix continues to explore the ‘Millarworld’, perhaps at some point there may be a connection to this story.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io