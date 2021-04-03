cancel your account safely

So you can cancel your Spotify Premium subscription from PC super easy.

Spotify is one of the largest streaming and podcast service platforms Worldwide, however, it is not the only one that offers this type of service. There are currently other apps that perform similar functionsAmong them we can highlight: Apple Music and Tidal.

And even though Spotify is still in the fore as one of the best alternatives to listen to music, some users and consumers of this type of content decide unsubscribe from the platformEither because they found other options or simply because they no longer want to continue with the service. But, How can I safely cancel my account?

In this article we will show you the definitive method to unsubscribe from Spotify from PC and how to completely delete all records that has the application of you.

How to safely cancel your Spotify account?

Cancel your account Spotify Premium o unsubscribing from the platform is a relatively easy procedure that will not take more than a couple of minutes. Remember that despite cancel your account you can continue enjoying the service in its free version, the only difference is that they will appear advertisement. Now, to unsubscribe from Spotify follow these simple steps:

Enter the official page of Spotify and enter the credentials of the account you want to cancel from your computer.Locate in the upper right part of the screen the option “Profile” and click on it. Next, it will display different options, click on the one that says “Bill”.

In this section it will show all the information of your account. Go straight to the left side and press “Plans available”At the time of accessing this option you will have the information of the plan that you are currently paying. For unsubscribe from Spotify just go to the bottom and click on the option “Cancel Premium” and ready.

It should be noted that if you only have half of the month corresponding to the plan, you can enjoy the rest of the days with the Premium version. And when starting a new month, no charge will be credited to your card.

Why can’t I cancel my Spotify subscription?

If at the time of wanting cancel your Spotify account some problems have arisen, for example, the option to “Cancel Premium”, your account was most likely opened from a third-party application such as iTunes or a data provider.

In these cases, you must contact the company that manages the subscription payment. And if you subscribed through iTunes, consult the apple guide to manage subscriptions in the app.

How to permanently delete your Spotify account?

The procedure for cancel your Spotify account or drop out of the platform does not guarantee the complete deletion of your information. To completely erase all personal information from the system database, follow these steps:

Login to the platform Spotify and put your credentials. Keep in mind that before doing this procedure you must unsubscribe from your subscriptionThen, click on the following link. This link will automatically redirect you to the section of Spotify supportThe page will show different options, click on “I want to close my account”To finish, click on the option “Close account”

In this way you have completely removed your Spotify data; Of course, if in the future you want to enter the platform you must create a new account, regardless if it is with the same email, since to Spotify you will be a new user.

