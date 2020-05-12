NY.- Couples who don’t want to wait for the coronavirus pandemic to get married are fueling a new trend: mini weddings, or “minimonios”.

They marry without company or with a few intimates in the area, keeping a prudent distance, while others follow the ceremony online. The big party is for when the pandemic passes.

We were about to pay $ 15,000 for a party room when the coronavirus arose, “he said. Kate Whiting, 35, of the Lake Almanor Peninsula, Northern California. “Why can’t I wait to marry my best friend.”

The wedding that she and her fiancé Jake Avery They dreamed, with 300 guests, it will take place when a vaccine for COVID-19 is found. For now they will settle for an intimate ceremony, on June 6, officiated by a friend who was recently ordained.

Although they want a big party, they ended up opting for something that is increasingly common, the “micro-weddings”, preferred by those who want something intimate or do not have money for something big.

Globally, 93% of couples whose weddings were affected by the virus are rescheduling them, while 7% cancel them directly, according to the portal TheKnot.com, which plans weddings.

The average cost of a wedding in the United States before the pandemic was nearly $ 34,000 and the average attendance was 131 guests.

200 to less than a dozen guests

Nicole Ochoa and Brad Wilkinson, both 27, had a list of more than 200 guests before opting for a mini wedding in July. Alright mini. The couple from California’s Sonoma County decided to invite fewer than a dozen people to their wedding at a ranch near their home, overlooking vineyards.

We wanted something very personal, “said Ochoa. “I hope others will think about it and consider this option. It seems that weddings have become a spectacle. “

Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor-in-chief of The Knot, said people who want to stick with their initial plans, with many guests but don’t want to violate pandemic rules, may consider a “turn-based” party.

When the situation allows, “they can invite 25 people to the ceremony and broadcast it live. At the reception, they first celebrate with that group of people for a few hours and then with another, and another … ”.

Ochoa and Wilkinson must make the second of three payments for a salon soon and say they want a clause that would pay them back if the virus restrictions are maintained.

If they do not accept it, we will marry on the same date in the garden of Nicole’s parents’ house in Sonoma County, ”Wilkinson said.

Ochoa added: “We would feel very bad if we could not get married in the place that we liked so much, but it would also be magical to arrive at the altar holding my father’s hand in his garden.”

Wedding planners say interest in “minimonios” has increased since the virus first emerged, but that it is not something new.

Only with 7 guests

Melissa Todd, 50, and Jeffrey Hall, 59, used PopTheKnot.com to marry in the company of seven guests, for $ 7,000. They were married in November last year, in Chicago, where they live, and they wanted something fast.

A big wedding never crossed my mind, ”said Todd.

We were very busy, but unfortunately we have received a ton of emails from clients who cancel their weddings due to COVID and now want quick and small ceremonies, ”said Michele Velásquez, wedding planner.

Karen Norian, from another company that organizes weddings, SimplyEloped.com, said that “since the coronavirus outbreak many people with the same history called us: They cancel their weddings due to complications with travel and because they do not want to gather many people” due to the virus.

These couples feel devastated, not only because they lose money, but because it hurts them to postpone the wedding until an imprecise date. “

