COURT

Oaxaca.- The first leg of the Concachampions Quarterfinals between LAFC and Cruz Azul is suspended due to the crisis caused by Covid-19, a source inside the club confirmed to CANCHA.

The Machine has been in Los Angeles since last Tuesday, where it would face the MLS club today, with which the Mexican Carlos Vela is active.

However, due to the increase in cases of contagion of the new coronavirus, which led to the suspension last night of the NBA in addition to other measures imposed by the US Government; Concacaf determined to cancel the commitment, which will be rescheduled, and which will become official shortly.

With this news, next Thursday’s return at the Azteca Stadium will also be rescheduled.

The Machine will prepare everything to return to Mexico as soon as possible.