The ACB continues to study when and how to resume competition in the face of this health, social and economic crisis that the coronavirus pandemic has generated. One of the possible measures is that the rest of the season is played in the Canary Islands.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the ACB does not want to cancel the rest of the campaign and they start to consider the possibility that all Endesa League teams are concentrated in the Canary Islands, an area in which the coronavirus crisis is waning, to end the competition in the Islands. This information suggests that other options are still being looked at, but for now this is the one that is gaining the most points.

In the Canary Islands there are good pavilions such as the Iberostar Tenerife, in La Laguna, the Herbalife Gran Canaria, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, or even the UB La Palma stadium. Nor should we forget the Insular Sports Center, in Gran Canaria, or the Tenerife pavilion Quico Cabrera.

The distribution on the different courts It could be a relief when it comes to arranging matches, but there is a negative point: would force teams to travel between islands, something that would also expose them as they are moving more than they should with trips between hotels and airports. Still, all players would need to be tested for coronaviruses before starting this macroconcentration.

The matches, obviously, would be behind closed doors, but at least this way the ACB could fulfill the television contract it has with Movistar. The other point to deal with would be the way to end the regular league. Arises a possible playoff scenario with the top 16 ranked, being left out Montakit Fuenlabrada and Estudiantes, but who would also receive part of the television rights and would not suffer a demotion.

This information ensures that This model would last about two months, since a minimum of games per team would be guaranteed and each playoff round could be five or seven games. On April 20 there will be an assembly in which the final decision could be made to avoid more unknowns and to be able to end the season with the least possible economic losses.