The autonomous presidents of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, and of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, have asked the central government to reconsider the distribution of the 16,000 million fund for post-pandemic economic and social reconstruction and ask for public support for transport to and from the islands.

The two complete archipelagos enter this Monday in phase 1 of the de-escalation. Both presidents -of the PSOE and who govern with the support of various left-wing groups- have agreed that the closure of ports and airports was crucial so that the incidence of the pandemic in their territories was less.

The presidents participated this Monday in a telematic meeting organized by the Nueva Economía Forum, in which the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, also spoke.

The minister has asked that a part of the budget for the recovery of the European Union be allocated to tourism, for which this week they will send to Brussels a proposal for accompanying measures for the sector in the EU as a whole, which includes more aid for the two archipelagos for their greater dependence on transport.

Armengol has said that the central government should guarantee the maintenance of airlines and shipping companies, “as in other countries” and has indicated that it is aware of the problems of shipping companies, which last week threatened with a blockade of the islands if the government does not help the sector.

Also in the Canary Islands, where Binter provides the service between islands, profitability is “non-existent”, according to Torres, for whom “that is solved with public money”.

Airlines and shipping companies “have to be profitable” but “they have to understand that security conditions must be met, so the solution is not to fill planes,” he said, referring to the Iberia Express flight between Madrid and Gran Canaria. This Sunday, which, according to the photos and videos of passengers published on social networks, was practically full.

The two have asked to open a debate on the distribution criteria of the fund of 16,000 million destined to fight against the economic effects of the pandemic. Torres believes that “it is not logical” that the PCR tests that have tested positive be used as a criterion, and Armengol understands that the fund is “insufficient” and appeals for a reconsideration of the indicators.

In the Balearic Islands, where tourism represents around 30% of GDP (compared to 12.3% of the national average), the president has calculated that they will register a decrease in the wealth of the community of 30%, also almost triple of the most negative estimates for the country as a whole.

For this reason, he ventures “a catastrophe” if the season cannot be recovered -which is concentrated there in the summer months- so they are working with the social and economic agents on a revival plan, but he has asked for “government resources of Spain to protect tourism “.

The fall of 30% of GDP is also extensible to the Canary Islands, according to the figures that Torres has provided, who lamented that although hotels in the Canary Islands are free of covid, “they cannot be filled with British or Germans” (the two main emitters of tourists to this community).

It also bets on a pact with the social and economic agents for the revival of the community, with 40 concrete proposals, which it hopes to sign on Canary Day, next May 30.

The two heads of the autonomies believe that it is key that the period of duration of the temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files be prolonged until the normalization of traffic allows the normal flows to be recovered ´

Maroto has also advocated the development of homogeneous protocols in the EU, for which the 19 Spanish guides that should help the sector to consolidate safe destinations, unanimously approved last Friday by the tourism sector conference, can be a reference.