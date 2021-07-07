Canaries initiate an immune response when they see other sick birds

Study development

The researchers placed two groups of canaries in separate cages, facing each other. And then they (slightly) infected one of the groups with a bacteria.

Also, they were careful and placed uninfected birds far enough away from sick birds to prevent them from getting infected as well.

As the team of scientists points out, the symptoms of the infection made the birds appear very sick. In fact, the birds developed conjunctivitis, which is why they were practically lethargic.

The researchers monitored what was happening over the course of a month, taking blood samples and ttaking notes on appearance of sick birds.